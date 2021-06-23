23 Jun A hairdressers journey. Get to know Charles May, his 30+ year career and his outlook on life, right now.

The journey of a hairdresser’s professional career, if done correctly, will hold so much more than a series of hair colors and haircuts. If there is anyone out there who still believes that a career in hair is only reserved for superficial transformations, you have yet to scratch the surface of what this profound profession truly entails. A good hairdresser is a friend, a counselor, at times a psychotherapist and when it comes to our subject today, a good hairdresser is the blunt friend that you never knew you needed.