Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

Brian “Vern” Reid Kirkpatrick 04/25/67 – 05/07/21

queenannenews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrian “Vern” Reid Kirkpatrick was born in Seattle to Warren E. and Maryellen (Whitenack) Kirkpatrick. He grew up in Magnolia which he loved, and maintained close relationships with friends from the neighborhood for over 50 years. Brian often gave the shirt off his back for anyone. He had a very deep, old-school soul and the biggest heart which, most often, he wore on his sleeve. Fishing for Icicle Seafoods gave him a love of Alaska. He also worked for Procoat in South Seattle for many years. He finally settled in the North Cascades where he served on the Hamilton City Council. During his tenure, he focused his efforts largely on the Skagit Fisheries Enhancement Group as well as efforts to move or expand the town northward, outside of the Skagit River floodplain. He was a great cribbage player and enjoyed games and outdoor adventures of all sorts. His favorite times were spent exploring the Nooksack and Skagit Rivers with his dogs where he practiced his skills as a gifted nature photographer. Brian is survived by a sister, 3 nephews, a grandniece and grandnephew and countless friends and loved ones. He is preceded in death by his parents and 2 brothers. There will be a potluck Celebration of Life at the Ballard Elks Lodge #827 located at: 6411 Seaview Ave NW, on August 21, 2021 at Noon. All are welcome as you are.

queenannenews.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
State
Alaska State
Seattle, WA
Obituaries
City
Hamilton, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Icicle Seafoods#The Hamilton City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Fishing
News Break
Obituaries
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Serious tax charges test loyalty of longtime Trump ally

July 1 (Reuters) - The sweeping tax-fraud indictment unsealed on Thursday against Donald Trump's longtime accountant Allen Weisselberg threatens the 73-year-old executive with years in prison and puts heavy pressure on him to implicate the former U.S. president. Prosecutors allege that Weisselberg, the Trump Organization's chief financial officer, evaded more...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. attorney general imposes moratorium on federal executions

WASHINGTON, July 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday imposed a moratorium on federal executions while the Justice Department continues its review of the death penalty, the department said in a statement. "The Department of Justice must ensure that everyone in the federal criminal justice system is...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

Branson aims to make space trip on July 11, ahead of Bezos

SEATTLE, July 1 (Reuters) - Billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson will travel to the edge of space on Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc's (SPCE.N) test flight on July 11, Branson's space tourism firm said on Thursday, beating out fellow aspiring billionaire astronaut Jeff Bezos. A successful flight by Branson aboard Virgin's VSS...
Income TaxPosted by
Reuters

130 countries back global minimum corporate tax of 15%

PARIS, July 1 (Reuters) - Most of the countries negotiating a global overhaul of cross-border taxation of multinationals have backed plans for new rules on where companies are taxed and a tax rate of at least 15%, they said on Thursday after two days of talks. The Paris-based Organisation for...