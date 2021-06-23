Brian “Vern” Reid Kirkpatrick 04/25/67 – 05/07/21

Brian “Vern” Reid Kirkpatrick was born in Seattle to Warren E. and Maryellen (Whitenack) Kirkpatrick. He grew up in Magnolia which he loved, and maintained close relationships with friends from the neighborhood for over 50 years. Brian often gave the shirt off his back for anyone. He had a very deep, old-school soul and the biggest heart which, most often, he wore on his sleeve. Fishing for Icicle Seafoods gave him a love of Alaska. He also worked for Procoat in South Seattle for many years. He finally settled in the North Cascades where he served on the Hamilton City Council. During his tenure, he focused his efforts largely on the Skagit Fisheries Enhancement Group as well as efforts to move or expand the town northward, outside of the Skagit River floodplain. He was a great cribbage player and enjoyed games and outdoor adventures of all sorts. His favorite times were spent exploring the Nooksack and Skagit Rivers with his dogs where he practiced his skills as a gifted nature photographer. Brian is survived by a sister, 3 nephews, a grandniece and grandnephew and countless friends and loved ones. He is preceded in death by his parents and 2 brothers. There will be a potluck Celebration of Life at the Ballard Elks Lodge #827 located at: 6411 Seaview Ave NW, on August 21, 2021 at Noon. All are welcome as you are.