Wherever these two are in the world, Justin Bieber will always be with the "sqishiest most lovable human," his wife Hailey. The couple recently visited French president Emmanuel Macron and wife Brigitte Macron during their glamorous vacation to Paris. But in their latest snapshots from their romantic getaway to Greece, the Biebers ditched the formal attire and stuck to some colorful casual wear. Justin stepped out in a Drewhouse rainbow tie-dye hoodie one day and a printed white collared shirt with red shorts and white Vans canvas Sk8-Hi sneakers the next. Meanwhile, Hailey popped out in a hot-pink long-sleeve ruched minidress with white Nike Air Force 1s before slipping into a baby blue dress.