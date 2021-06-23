Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

NYT Report Reveals That Britney Spears Tried To End Conservatorship Five Years Ago

By Music News
nowdecatur.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA report from The New York Times reveals how Britney Spears first tried to have her father Jamie Spears removed as her conservator nearly five years ago. According to confidential court records reviewed by the newspaper, the embattled singer spoke out against Jamie and her conservatorship's strict guidelines in 2016. The Times reports that a court investigator wrote that Britney felt the conservatorship hat “too much control” over aspects of her life, including “whom she dated to the color of her kitchen cabinets.”

nowdecatur.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyt#Conservatorship#Nyt#The New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Britney Spears is 'driving the cheapest car known to mankind,' but what is it?

Britney Spears is currently enjoying a Hawaiian vacation with her boyfriend Sam Asghari after days of bombshell revelations from her recent conservatorship hearing. The performer has been posting Instagram videos from her Maui hideaway, including one of her dancing in a red bikini and high heels that elicited a "LIVE YOUR BEST LIFE QUEEN" response from "Jersey Shore" star Snookie.
Celebritiesmynews13.com

Reports: Britney Spears' manager resigns, claiming singer intends to retire

Britney Spears' longtime manager has reportedly resigned, claiming in a letter that the singer intends to retire. Larry Rudolph, Britney Spears' longtime manager, has reportedly resigned, saying his services are no longer needed after he learned the singer has been "voicing her intention to officially retire" Rudolph announced his resignation...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Why Did Britney Spears' Manager Just Quit?

Britney Spears has been firmly back in the headlines over her controversial conservatorship. The star made shocking claims about the legal arrangement during a virtual appearance in court on June 23 when she told the judge, "I just want my life back" (via BBC News). Amongst the star's other bombshell...
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Kevin Federline Breaks Silence On Ex Britney Spears' Conservatorship, Says He Wants Baby Mama To Be 'Healthy And Happy': Lawyer

Kevin Federline has broken his silence regarding his thoughts on ex-wife and baby mama Britney Spears' controversial conservatorship after she begged the court last week to be released from the control of her father and conservator, Jamie Spears. Article continues below advertisement. In light of the "Lucky" singer's jaw-dropping speech...
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Britney Spears’ Sister Jamie Lynn Spears Is the Only Family Member Not on Payroll: Report

Sister support. Jamie Lynn Spears is reportedly the only member of Britney Spears‘ immediate family who hasn’t been getting a paycheck. “Jamie, Lynne, and Spears’s brother, Bryan, have all spent years on Spears’s payroll, and, as friends who spoke with her at the time recalled, she was increasingly resentful of their efforts to influence her,” according to a Saturday, July 3, expose in the New Yorker by Ronan Farrow and Jia Tolentino.
CelebritiesFrankfort Times

Britney Spears' lawyer quits

Britney Spears' lawyer has resigned. The 'Lucky' singer has been represented by court-appointed attorney Sam Ingham for the last 13 years but he has now filed documents stating he wants to be removed from his position as soon as the judge will allow him, and his resignation will take effect once the 39-year-old pop star has new counsel.
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Here’s How Much Britney Spears’ Dad Has Made From ‘Controlling’ Her Life & Career

Since Britney Spears’ conservatorship started in 2008, #FreeBritney supporters have wondered what Jamie Spears‘ net worth is and how much he’s made from his daughter. Britney’s conservatorship was created in February 2008 after her divorce from Kevin Federline and a series of events that led to her hospitalization in January 2008. Britney and Kevin, who share sons Jayden James and Sean Preston, finalized their divorce in July 2007. Six months later, Britney was admitted into a drug rehabilitation center. The next day, she was photographed shaving her head with electronic clippers. In January 2008, Britney was hospitalized after police arrived at her home and claimed that she had been under the influence of an unidentified substance. Federline was given sole custody her children, and she was later admitted to a psychiatric ward under a 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold.
CelebritiesRadar Online.com

Jamie Lynn Spears Doesn't Care If Britney Moves To Rainforest To Have 'Zillions Of Babies', Insists Singer's Conservatorship 'Doesn't Affect Me'

Jamie Lynn Spears is finally addressing Britney Spears' conservatorship for the first time after being accused of "abandoning" her big sister. The 30-year-old former Nickelodeon star took to social media on Monday to shoot down reports she doesn't have Britney's back. Article continues below advertisement. Jamie insisted she "loves" and...
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Britney Spears’ dad allegedly called her ‘fat,’ a ‘whore’

Britney Spears’ dad called her “fat,” a “whore” and a “terrible mother” soon after her conservatorship began — and had so much control he would bellow, “I am Britney Spears!” according to a close family friend. Jamie Spears shocked those around the family when he masterminded his daughter’s life after...
CelebritiesPosted by
Boomer Magazine

Public Support of Christina Aguilera for Britney Spears

The public support of singer Christina Aguilera for Britney Spears as she fights against her conservatorship came through loud and clear on Aguilera’s Twitter feed. Christina Aguilera has spoken out in support of fellow pop icon and former “Mickey Mouse Club” co-star Britney Spears following her explosive testimony against her conservatorship last week.
CelebritiesPosted by
92.9 NIN

Are Mariah Carey, Christina Aguilera and Other Stars Launching a Legal Fund for Britney Spears?

Britney Spears apparently has some serious star power behind her conservatorship legal battle. On Tuesday (July 6), The Mirror reported that numerous celebrities including Mariah Carey, Miley Cyrus, Paris Hilton, Katy Perry and Christina Aguilera will be launching a legal fund for her. Even her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake is reportedly getting on board. The report comes following the announcement that Spears' attorney Samuel Ingham has requested to resign as her counsel.
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Britney Spears' Father and Sister Are Both in Hot Water — Here's Why

Musical legend Britney Spears appeared in court after 13 years of silence to reveal shocking details about her current reality. The biggest and perhaps most distressing part is that it appears that the suffering she says she faces in her conservatorship is primarily due to the severe control of her father, Jamie Spears. Although Jamie Spears is not her only conservator, it's been speculated for years that he is the primary decision-maker in the situation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy