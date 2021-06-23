Cancel
Miley Cyrus Covers ‘Nothing Else Matters’ For ‘The Metallica Blacklist’

By Music News
nowdecatur.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiley Cyrus covered “Nothing Else Matters” for The Metallica Blacklist, coming on September 10th. The “Prisoner” singer’s rendition of the 1991 single also features Elton John, Watt, Yo-Yo Ma, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, and current Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo. The covers collection includes a whopping 53 tracks by such artists as Weezer, St. Vincent, My Morning Jacket, Cage The Elephant, Darius Rucker, Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, Juanes and Corey Taylor.

