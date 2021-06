Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed legislation guided by Kyaien Conner, associate professor of mental health law and policy, that addresses health disparities across the state. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Kamia Brown and Rep. Dotie Joseph and championed in the Senate by Sen. Darryl Rouson, is designed to improve access to health care through the creation of new initiatives and fiscal resources to support the Office of Minority Health and Health Equity. Health inequities have become even more apparent in communities of color throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, which have shown to have higher positivity rates with fewer individuals getting vaccinated.