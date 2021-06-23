Little, Ruby

Ruby Nell Hanson Little, age 91 of Bishop, passed away on June 21, 2021. She was born on March 11, 1930 in Rutledge to the late Leonard Hanson and the late Lena Peters Hanson. She was preceded in death by her daughter, the late Edmonda Snow. Surviving are husband, James E. Little; daughter, Nancy Fleming and David; son, Steve Little and Kristi; sisters, Dorothy Dillard and Frances Little; brother, Ronald Hanson and Jackie; 6 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Funeral services were held on Thursday June 24th at 11:00 AM at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Don Malcom officiating. Interment followed at Ebeneezer Baptist Church Cemetery. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.