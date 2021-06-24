Nine awarded scholarship in honor of Margery Magill

(Left to right) Holden Hicks, Emma Cucchi, Elsie Serger, Rachel Umland, Justina Hartman, Nicole Fritz, Delaney Amarel, Amelia Adamson and Mary Green were awarded Margery Evelyn Magill Scholarships on Tuesday in Marysville. Ruby Larson/Appeal-Democrat

Nine Yuba-Sutter students were awarded scholarships in honor of the late Margery Magill on Tuesday.

Magill, a Yuba-Sutter native who graduated from the Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts and traveled the world, was killed while walking a dog in Washington, D.C., in August 2019.

“(The scholarship) is for my daughter and she was such an advocate of (Future Farmers of America) and 4-H, she stayed on both organizations as long as she could,” said Bonnie Magill, Margery’s mother, speaking to the scholarship recipients. “...In FFA, she went as far as she could and received the American Degree, so I encourage all of you to work towards that, apply to it. It’s a lot of work … very few people get it, it’s very difficult to get and so if you can strive to go on for the American Degree, go for it with FFA.”

Bonnie Magill said Margery was often seen with a dog in the area as she raised seeing-eye puppies through 4-H.

The Margery Evelyn Magill Scholarship recipients gathered with some friends and family on Tuesday in Marysville to receive the scholarships. The scholarship was open to any high school senior in the Yuba-Sutter area who is a member of either a local 4-H club or FFA chapter for a minimum of two years.

Bonnie Magill said they have received several donations, including a large contribution from the Yuba River Endowment, and they plan to continue distributing scholarships as long as possible.

In total, just under $10,000 was distributed this year.

“As you continue on this journey in college, just be true to your school, true to your clubs, true to your chapters and definitely come back and give back when you can,” Bonnie Magill said.

This year’s recipients include:

– Amelia Adamson, Marysville High School, Yuba College.

– Delaney Amarel, Yuba City High School, Purdue University.

– Emma Cucchi, Sutter High School, University of Oregon.

– Nicole Fritz, Live Oak High School, Chico State University.

– Mary Green, Yuba City High School, Oklahoma State University.

– Justina Hartman, Live Oak High School, Butte College.

– Holden Hicks, Marysville High School, Butte College.

– Elsie Serger, Marysville High School, Feather River College.

– Rachel Umland, Wheatland High School, Montana State University.

Those interested in donating to the scholarship fund can email jkmagill7757@gmail.com.