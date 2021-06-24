Here's What Everyone Gets Wrong About Cancers
Cancer the Crab, while one of the most delightful signs of the zodiac, kind of starts off under a double cloud. For one thing, being born under the sign of the crab isn't as glamorous as, say, a lion, an archer, or even a bull. For another, having a zodiac sign whose name is synonymous with a deadly disease makes for some really, really depressing Googling when you want to look up stuff about your sign and you forget to include the words "zodiac," "horoscope," or "astrology."www.thelist.com