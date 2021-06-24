Here's What Everyone Gets Wrong About Cancers

Shya Scanlon on Oyler, Lockwood, Wilder, Boyle, and More. The term “Internet Literature” seems perfectly designed to divide us, but we’re getting it all wrong. In a somewhat recent tweet, novelist Christian TeBordo only half-jokingly suggested that “a true internet novel would be one in which most sentences don’t have a subject, there are at least a dozen typos per page, and the punctuation is ridiculous. also the characters would not behave remotely like humans.” By contrast, the late Tyrant Books publisher Giancarlo DiTrapano had an uncynical perspective on the influence of the Internet on literature—or the Internet as literature. In a 2013 interview with author Brad Listi, he described his fondness for Twitter as the ability to read “the thoughts closest to me that aren’t my own.”