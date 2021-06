The Morris School Board approved a preliminary budget for the upcoming year at its meeting last week. Superintendent Troy Ferguson explained on the KMRS Community Connection:. “The preliminary budget is just that, it’s a snapshot in time, a best guess for right now in June of 2021,” Ferguson noted. “But we’ll get a much better read on this as soon as the Legislature finishes its work and in October when we get our actual student counts. And…we always do that, we always revise the budget throughout the year.”