Netflix signs multiyear deal for films from Steven Spielberg

It’s amazing how people change their minds now and then since not long ago, famed director Steven Spielberg tried to make a case as to why Netflix movies shouldn’t be considered for the Academy Awards, and now Amblin Entertainment, his own company, has signed a deal with Netflix to produce several movies a year. It does sound as though Spielberg will still be working with Universal, which means he’ll be working with both companies as his influence will likely be felt even more than before. This will mean that Netflix has access to even more content than it already had, which is to say that it’s going to remain on top of the streaming game at this time since while the other networks continue to do their own thing, Netflix has been pushing forward in such a decisive way that trying to top it has become even harder throughout the years. Some might have thought that Amazon or Disney+ would have done this at some point, but even as new streaming sites emerge, those that have been in the game for a while have found new and exciting ways to up their site’s content and availability, creating even more interest in their brand as they’ve pushed forward. This is what Spielberg had to say via MovieWeb: