Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Netflix signs multiyear deal for films from Steven Spielberg

By NICK TURNER Bloomberg
nny360.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteven Spielberg, the father of the modern movie blockbuster, signed a multiyear deal to provide films for Netflix, promising a stream of new pictures for the online video leader. The multifilm agreement with Amblin Partners builds on an existing relationship, the parties said Monday in a statement. They’ve already teamed...

www.nny360.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leonard Bernstein
Person
Ryan
Person
Ted Sarandos
Person
Steven Spielberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbcuniversal#Films#Amblin Partners#Walt Disney Co#At T Inc#Warnermedia#Comcast Corp#Nbcuniversal#Netflix Co Chief#Roma#Indiewire#New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Oscars
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Indiana Jones
Related
TV & Videosatchisonglobenow.com

‘No Sudden Move’: Steven Soderbergh Brings ‘Noir Hollywood Melodrama’ to HBO Max

A band of small-time crooks are drawn into a bigger mess than they ever could have imagined in Oscar-winning director Steven Soderbergh’s period thriller No Sudden Move. “My intention was to make something that really felt like a noir Hollywood melodrama from the 1950s,” says Soderbergh, who relished the chance to play in the moody style without what he calls the “limitations” of old technology from the era.
TV & Videosfilmdaily.co

Watch ‘Fast And Furious 9’ Free Streaming: ‘F9’ On HBO Max

Nature is well on its way to healing, because vroom-vroom movies are back, baby. F9, aka Fast and Furious 9, is speeding into theaters this weekend, and the movie industry certainly hopes the film will signal a bounce back for movie-going. Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, and Chris “Ludacris”...
Moviesenergy941.com

Disney Has Found Its Live-Action Snow White

Disney has found its live-action Snow White. Rachel Zegler, star of the upcoming West Side Story film from Steven Spielberg, will play the role of Snow White in the live-action version of the classic film. Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs was the first feature film released by Disney back...
Movieslatestnewspost.com

New Sky studios should be named after Alfred Hitchcock and Steven Spielberg

I cannot believe I recently had to switch on my central heating in June and was unable to sit in my garden. Since I retired 12 years ago I love sitting outdoors, being visited by my local bees and birds and enjoying seeing the plants in full bloom. A long way from my once hectic lifestyle, but I enjoy it.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Warner bros to adapt Madame X for HBO Max

JJ Abrams has enlisted writer, director and producer Angela Robinson to headline a new series based on the DC Comics character Madame Xanadu, titled Madame X. We had heard that JJ Abrams’ recent deal with Warner Bros. TV would include several DC Comics series for the HBO Max streaming service in addition to The dark justice league, and now another project has been announced: Madame X.
MoviesCollider

Exclusive: 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' Adds Ron Perlman as Voice of Optimus Primal

Ron Perlman has been tapped to voice Optimus Primal in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, Collider has exclusively learned. Optimus Primal is the fearless leader of the Maximals, and though Perlman did not voice Primal in the original Beast Wars: Transformers series -- that was Garry Chalk -- he did voice the character in the animated series Transformers: Power of the Primes. And for those wondering, yes, Peter Cullen will return to voice Optimus Prime in the character's G1 robot form, and the movie's plot will reveal why the Cybertronian has a connection to Earth and humanity.
TV & Videostheplaylist.net

‘Foundation’ Trailer: Apple TV+ Brings Isaac Asimov’S Epic Sci-Fi Saga from To Life

Ever since the massive success of HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” competitors have searched far and wide for similarly epic intellectual property to adapt into a mega-popular television series. “Foundation,” based on the influential novels by iconic sci-fi author Isaac Asimov, is the latest attempt by Apple TV+ to fill that void. The books are said to have inspired Frank Herbert to write “Dune” and George Lucas to create “Star Wars.” If it lands with audiences, this series looks ambitious enough visually and thematically to serve as one of the streamer’s major cornerstones.
TV & VideosDeadline

‘Foundation’: Apple TV+ Sets Premiere Date & Teaser For Lee Pace, Jared Harris Sci-Fi Series

Apple TV+ has unveiled a new teaser and premiere date for its upcoming sci-fi series Foundation, starring Jared Harris and Lee Pace. Set to debut on Apple Friday, September 24, Foundation is based on Isaac Asimov’s novel series of the same name. The 10-episode series chronicles the epic saga of The Foundation, a band of exiles who discover that the only way to save the Galactic Empire from destruction is to defy it. The series hails from showrunner and executive producer, David S. Goyer.
TV & VideosApple Insider

Isaac Asimov's 'Foundation' to premiere on Apple TV+ September 24

A new, two-minute-long trailer has landed on YouTube, giving sci-fi fans a peek into what the series has in store before it premieres on Apple TV+ later this year. The series is based on the award-winning novels by Isaac Asimov, which follows a group of exiles on a journey to save humanity and rebuild civilization.
BusinessTVOvermind

Amblin Entertainment is Now Part of the Netflix Family

It’s amazing how people change their minds now and then since not long ago, famed director Steven Spielberg tried to make a case as to why Netflix movies shouldn’t be considered for the Academy Awards, and now Amblin Entertainment, his own company, has signed a deal with Netflix to produce several movies a year. It does sound as though Spielberg will still be working with Universal, which means he’ll be working with both companies as his influence will likely be felt even more than before. This will mean that Netflix has access to even more content than it already had, which is to say that it’s going to remain on top of the streaming game at this time since while the other networks continue to do their own thing, Netflix has been pushing forward in such a decisive way that trying to top it has become even harder throughout the years. Some might have thought that Amazon or Disney+ would have done this at some point, but even as new streaming sites emerge, those that have been in the game for a while have found new and exciting ways to up their site’s content and availability, creating even more interest in their brand as they’ve pushed forward. This is what Spielberg had to say via MovieWeb:
MoviesPopculture

'Sons of Anarchy' Star Ron Perlman Voicing Major 'Transformers' Character in 'Rise of the Beasts' Movie

Sons of Anarchy star Ron Perlman was cast as Optimus Primal in the upcoming Transformers: Rise of the Beasts movie. This is the latest live-action movie in the Transformers franchise and is inspired by the original Beast Wars: Transformers series. Perlman, who played Clay Morrow on Sons of Anarchy, previously voiced Optimus Primal in the 2018 web series Transformers: Power of the Primes.
TV & VideosPosted by
SlashGear

Apple TV+ has Asimov sci-fi classic Foundation: Could it be this good?

There’s a TV show coming to Apple TV+ in September of 2021 that goes by the name of Foundation. The show Foundation how has a pair of teaser trailers that’ll excite your brain and entice you to join the Apple TV+ universe, starting with an intriguing description of the basic plot. “The Galactic Empire has brought peace to thousands of … Continue reading
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘Aquaman 2,’ ‘John Wick 4’ and More Major Blockbusters Begin Filming, Signaling Production Revival

“It feels good to say, ‘Cinema is back!’” Vin Diesel told Variety on Saturday night. It was reported the following morning that “F9: The Fast Saga” raked in $70 million from 4,179 North American theaters, marking the largest opening at the U.S. box office since 2019’s “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” The previous holder of this feat was Paramount’s “A Quiet Place Part II” with $48.3 million.