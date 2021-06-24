Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brantingham, NY

Adirondack Community Chorus to perform at Brantingham fair

By Times Staff Report
Posted by 
Watertown Daily Times
Watertown Daily Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EVxHb_0adhlGVI00

GREIG — The Adirondack Community Chorus under the direction of Peg Nuspliger will present “To Everything There is a Season” at 2 p.m on Saturday, July 3, during the Brantingham Old Tyme Craft Fair at Camp Aldersgate.

The live concert at the camp located at 7955 Brantingham Road, will take the audience on a musical journey from the threshold of the Baby Boomer years (“You Make Me Feel So Young,” from 1946) through the 50s and the 60s, memorable for rock ’n’ roll and for civil rights protests.

Other songs will include the 1958 hit, “Purple People Eater,” to be sung by fourth grader Cole Palczak. A tribute to the Everly Brothers will span the decades, and will feature a solo by Don Mallette with “Bye Bye Love.”

Mike Ferris will sing “American Pie,” an international hit that tells the story of Buddy Holly’s death in 1959. Ashley Doney will be the featured soloist in the “Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame” medley.

Ms. Nuspliger will serve as keyboard accompanist, with drums by Bill Sawyer. The announcer is Dick LeClar. As always, the concert is free to attend.

Watertown Daily Times

Watertown Daily Times

Watertown, NY
1K+
Followers
176
Post
250K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Watertown Daily Times

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brantingham, NY
City
Greig, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Buddy Holly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hall Of Fame#The Everly Brothers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell has tough choices to make on deal

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is facing conflicting political pressures as he hits the brakes on a bipartisan infrastructure deal that could give President Biden a major legislative accomplishment heading into the 2022 midterm election. McConnell, who blasted Democratic congressional leaders Monday for tying a reconciliation package opposed by...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Judge dismisses federal antitrust suits against Facebook

A federal judge on Monday dismissed antitrust lawsuits brought against Facebook by the Federal Trade Commission and a coalition of state attorneys general, dealing a significant blow to attempts by regulators to rein in tech giants. U.S. District Judge James Boasberg ruled Monday that the lawsuits were "legally insufficient" and...
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Juul agrees to $40 million settlement in North Carolina teen marketing lawsuit

Juul Labs has agreed to pay North Carolina $40 million and change its business practices in the state. Regulators and health officials have blamed the company for the surging popularity of e-cigarettes among teens in recent years. In 2019, federal data found that more than one in four high school students had used an e-cigarette in the past 30 days, up from 11.7 percent just two years prior. As of 2020, that number fell to 19.6 percent of high school students amid greater regulatory scrutiny and the coronavirus pandemic.
Gloucester County, VAPosted by
NBC News

Supreme Court won't hear dispute over bathrooms for transgender students

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up the issue of whether the nation's schools must allow students to use the bathroom that match their gender identities. The court declined, without comment, to hear the case of Gavin Grimm, who has been at the center of a long legal battle with the school board in Gloucester County, Virginia. Grimm was born female but identified as male after his freshman year in high school, legally changing his name and beginning hormone therapy.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Pelosi may include Republican on Jan. 6 select committee

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is "seriously considering" including a Republican among her appointments to the new select committee dedicated to investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, an aide said Monday. Under the resolution to create the panel, Pelosi would appoint eight members, while House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) would name...