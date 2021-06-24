Adirondack Community Chorus to perform at Brantingham fair

GREIG — The Adirondack Community Chorus under the direction of Peg Nuspliger will present “To Everything There is a Season” at 2 p.m on Saturday, July 3, during the Brantingham Old Tyme Craft Fair at Camp Aldersgate.

The live concert at the camp located at 7955 Brantingham Road, will take the audience on a musical journey from the threshold of the Baby Boomer years (“You Make Me Feel So Young,” from 1946) through the 50s and the 60s, memorable for rock ’n’ roll and for civil rights protests.

Other songs will include the 1958 hit, “Purple People Eater,” to be sung by fourth grader Cole Palczak. A tribute to the Everly Brothers will span the decades, and will feature a solo by Don Mallette with “Bye Bye Love.”

Mike Ferris will sing “American Pie,” an international hit that tells the story of Buddy Holly’s death in 1959. Ashley Doney will be the featured soloist in the “Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame” medley.

Ms. Nuspliger will serve as keyboard accompanist, with drums by Bill Sawyer. The announcer is Dick LeClar. As always, the concert is free to attend.