Community helps Olsens, Levine Children's Hospital fight congenital heart disease
WAXHAW, N.C. — Former Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen and his wife, Kara, have been very public about their son, TJ's, battle with congenital heart disease. TJ Olsen, 8, had a heart transplant in early June after a lifelong battle with the disease, and the Olsen's have created several foundations, and even an entire wing at Levine Children's Hospital dedicated to helping others fight the same battle.www.wcnc.com