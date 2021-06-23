LEGAL NOTICE NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON THE PROPOSED 2021-2022 BUDGET OF SUTTONS BAY PUBLIC SCHOOLS PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that on June 30, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. at the Suttons Bay Public School District's High School Building, the Board of Education of Suttons Bay Public Schools will hold a public hearing to consider the District's proposed 2021-2022 budget. The Board may not adopt its proposed 2021-2022 budget until after the public hearing. A copy of the 2021-2022 budget, including the proposed property tax millage rate, is available for public inspection during normal business hours at Suttons Bay Public Schools District Office, 310 Elm Street, Suttons Bay, Michigan. The property tax millage rate proposed to be levied to support the proposed budget will be a subject of this hearing. This notice is given by order of the Board of Education. Eric Marris, Secretary June 23, 2021-1T569255.