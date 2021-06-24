Lori Borgman: When justice is served at the kitchen table

At Queen City Soul Kitchen, the peach cobbler is always in demand, and Francine Pratt remembers the precise details of how she refined the recipe. Living in Sacramento, California, at the time, she worked as a caterer, serving high-profile clients such as Patti LaBelle and Kenny G, but she always wanted more: a restaurant. Her first business partner agreed to open one with her if she could learn to make soul food. “Long story short, my peach cobbler recipe is my favorite because he brought in three different grandmothers who lived in the Sacramento area to show me how to make it,” she says. “It was so nice because they were joking with me like, ‘How are you Black and you don’t know how to make that?’ And so I watched them and watched them, and I mastered my peach cobbler thanks to those three.”