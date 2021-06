What a cracking day! First, Dunkley’s fifty on debut and a lot of elbow and wallop from Anya Shrubsole. Then a lip-smacking, memorable, partnership between Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana. Grace from Mandhana and power and glory from Verma, who fell just a carefree fingernail from a hundred on Test debut, aged 17. Then a fightback and a half from England who took 5-16 into the shadows. Phew! That’s it from me, thanks for your messages, see you tomorrow and have a wonderful evening!