Take leisure to the next level with these refreshing summer scents. With summer in full swing, now is a great time to brighten your indoor space with the addition of some lively outdoor aromas. While you may not be able to take off on vacation this year, you can certainly enjoy the luxury that is being in a beautifully scented oasis. Be transported to a cozy campfire or a tropical beach — no matter your summertime vibe, we’ve got your favourite scents covered. Read on for eight summer candles that are sure to elevate your surroundings this season. (Keep an eye out for some of our favourite Canadian brands!)