Arizona State

8 marijuana products being recalled by Arizona dispensaries

The Associated Press
 5 days ago

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Department of Health Services officials announced Wednesday that dispensaries are voluntarily recalling eight marijuana products because of possible contamination.

They said no illnesses have been reported so far, and the move is just a precaution after Salmonella bacteria and Aspergillus fungus were detected in some samples.

Aspergillus can cause allergic reactions such as shortness of breath, coughing, fever and cold-like symptoms, often when the patient is already sick with another ailment.

Symptoms from Salmonella include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps. Some people may also have nausea, vomiting or a headache.

