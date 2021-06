F—Greensboro Library: Kathleen Clay Mystery Book Club: 2 p.m. Virtual book discussion. Discussing “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelids. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov. F—Greensboro Library: Benjamin Bards: A Poetry Workshop: 4 p.m. A discussion-based workshop for poets of all skill levels from teens to adults. Share your own works for constructive criticism. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.