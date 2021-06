One of the first things Mike Harmon wants you to know is this: He's not the bad guy. "A lot of times when you say, 'Okay, we're the auditor,' (people respond) 'I pay my taxes, I'm okay, don't come near me,'" he said. "I'm like, 'No, no. We're your all's auditor. We make sure that government is efficient, effective and ethical.'"