Kenansville, NC

North Duplin freshman, National Miss NC promotes anti-bullying

By Contributed by Laura C. Jones
Daily Reflector
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKENANSVILLE — On June 14, local author Kate Ward and illustrator Talon Jones visited the library in Kenansville to share a reading of “Oh No! Rotten Apples.”. A rising Freshman at North Duplin High School, Ward is the current USA National Miss North Carolina Jr. Teen representing our state in the national pageant organization. As a representative of USA National Miss NC, Ward promotes the anti-bullying platform “Crown Cares.”

