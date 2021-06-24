North Duplin freshman, National Miss NC promotes anti-bullying
KENANSVILLE — On June 14, local author Kate Ward and illustrator Talon Jones visited the library in Kenansville to share a reading of “Oh No! Rotten Apples.”. A rising Freshman at North Duplin High School, Ward is the current USA National Miss North Carolina Jr. Teen representing our state in the national pageant organization. As a representative of USA National Miss NC, Ward promotes the anti-bullying platform “Crown Cares.”www.reflector.com