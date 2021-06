I am honored, humbled, and incredibly excited to announce that our campaign for Ada village council has received an endorsement from U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown. It is exciting to know that our message of transparent effective governance in our village is resonating with the people not just in the village, but around the state. Sen. Brown is someone who truly cares about his constituents, and I’ve looked up to him for many years because of that. I am truly looking forward to being one of the Senator’s Canary Candidates for the 2021 election cycle.