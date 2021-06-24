Learning to minister to diverse groups

After a month of Chaplain Basic Training at Fort Jackson in Columbia, SC, I have a new appreciation for those who have answered the call to military service in the past and present. While my training as an officer was not as strenuous as a newly enlisted soldier faces, the tasks I had to accomplish at 41 years old were still daunting. I had to step into a gas chamber with tear gas activated — and had a leak in my mask (user error). I crawled the length of a football field on my stomach under a barbed wire sandy beach while live ammunition shot over my head.