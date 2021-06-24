Cancel
Luxury travel is booking fast

By Ted Blank, travel columnist
 5 days ago

As the United States emerges from the darkest days of the Covid-19 pandemic, with Europe and Canada following closely behind, each day’s news is full of announcements of border re-openings and restart dates for flights, tours, and cruises. Vaccinated travelers can now visit much of Europe, with more to follow suit in the coming weeks. Cruises in North American waters have restarted, and ocean cruises from American ports will begin later in June. While testing and vaccination reporting requirements remain in effect, the opportunities for travelers continue to expand. Unsurprisingly, as I’ve discussed in previous columns, demand for travel has exploded – one of my colleagues noted, ironically, that travel capacity shortages are the new toilet paper shortages of 2021…and 2022, and even 2023.

