2 win regional track titles

It was a night of triumph and heartbreak for the Davie track team Saturday as War Eagle Stadium was the site of the 4-A Midwest Regional. Battling 18 other schools, the Davie boys turned in one of the best performances in school history but went home still wondering what could have been. When the final scores were tabulated, Davie earned a third place finish as it was narrowly edged out for the runner-up spot by Hickory Ridge. Reagan dominated the meet with a final tally of 104.5 points. Hickory Ridge followed with 73 while Davie and Myers Park shared third place honors with 68. Reagan and West Forsyth took home the top two spots in the girls competition as the War Eagle ladies placed 12th.