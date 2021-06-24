Out and About Calendar

Cancel
Helping Hands Food Pantry, 9-11:45 a.m., Wallace Presbyterian Church, 205 W. Main St., Wallace. Uncooked food and other items are available for distribution. Call Duplin Christian Outreach Ministries at 910-285-6000 for referral. Takes place every Tuesday and Thursday. Tuesday, June 29. Helping Hands Food Pantry, 9-11:45 a.m., Wallace Presbyterian Church,...

