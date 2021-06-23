Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Vacation Is Over: The Most Common Reasons to Sell a Timeshare

oceanbeachbulletin.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article9.9 million people in the United States own at least one timeshare. If you’re one of the almost 10 million people, you know how beneficial owning a timeshare can be when vacationing. Yet, there are instances when it may be time to sell your timeshare. If you’re curious if this...

www.oceanbeachbulletin.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Timeshare#Vacations#Vacation Home#Hilton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Economy
News Break
Travel
Related
TravelThe Points Guy

My new ‘trick’ for avoiding pesky resort and destination fees on last-minute stays

Few things grind my gears as much as resort fees — and their relatively new in-town equivalent, the “destination fee.”. While they’re typically disclosed at checkout, these fees give hotels a revenue boost without bumping up the room rate — if you’re doing some comparison shopping, you’ll likely see the base rate, before taxes and fees.
LifestylePosted by
TheStreet

Forget The View: Tech Is Most Important Vacation Rental Amenity

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 'workcation' trend is bringing vacation technology desires and frustrations into the spotlight, according to new research from tech care company Asurion. The online survey of 500 Digital Nomads - people who are blending work with leisure travel - showcases the need for vacation rentals with more reliable tech amenities as more people embrace the remote work lifestyle.
Small Businesspapernewsnetwork.com

Common Reasons Freelancers Stop Working With Businesses

Many small businesses enjoy cozy professional relationships with freelancers. Some enterprises even allow freelancers to make the transition from “contractor” to “full-time team member.”. Unfortunately, not all businesses are equally happy with their freelancers – and not all freelancers are equally happy with their clients. As such, it’s hardly surprising...
Real Estateatlcommunities.com

4 Reasons Why Homeowners Decide To Sell Their Homes “As Is”

Selling a home “as is” means sellers put up their homes on the market without doing any repairs to improve its current condition. Rather than putting tons of money, time, and effort to fix the issues in their home, they put it up for listing as is, often for a lower asking price to attract multiple offers.
Food & Drinksbusinesstomark.com

Key Players for Selling Most Donuts

Bakeries have to devise innovative policies for surviving in the competition. They can make use of their packaging boxes to become distinguished in the market. Their donut boxes can make their company stand out. These boxes are obtainable in all desired colors. They can be customized according to required sizes. They can come in innumerable catchy shapes. They may be square boxes, rectangular, or other shapes.
Economyelearningfeeds.com

The Most Common Roles In An eLearning Company

Be the first to discover the roles within a team of eLearning professionals and their contribution to the final project completion. This post was first published on eLearning Industry.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Reasons to Buy Cybin Stock, and 1 Reason to Sell

It's a cliché to say that psychedelic drugs can generate mind-altering experiences. But one biotech is betting that it's possible to use psychedelics to help alter for the better the mental states of people who struggle with disorders like depression and anxiety. Cybin (OTC:CLXP.F) is developing medicinal psychedelic compounds, and...
EconomyCPA Trendlines

4 Reasons Selling Is Hard

Let’s take a look at the last 16 years of my experience and my research as to where new clients come from in an accounting practice. I don’t think there are going to be too many shocks here. Exclusively for PRO Members. Log in here or upgrade to PRO today.
Public Healthmoneyunder30.com

Need A Break? How To Plan A Post COVID-19 Vacation

Are you ready for a vacation but don’t know where to start? Follow along as I explain how to plan a vacation worth waiting for. Vacation. An eight-letter word that has been in the back of my mind since early on in the pandemic. I’m guessing it is on yours as well.
Economyuexpress.com

How to Safely Jettison a Timeshare

At great personal sacrifice, I recently offered myself up to a company that had invited me for a complimentary meal to learn how people could safely cancel or exit their timeshares. But when I told them who I was, I was turned away. Granted, I don't own a timeshare. Never...
EconomyPosted by
MotorBiscuit

The Most Common Mahindra Tractor Problems

There are lots of good tractors out there. Brands like John Deere, Mahindra, and Kubota work hard and are known around the world. Mahindra is the best-selling tractor in the world, but no tractor brand is perfect. These are the most common Mahindra tractor problems. As the brand that sells...
Real Estatedebsarsanyteam.com

The 4 most common mortgage mistakes that homebuyers make

Let’s face it, looking at homes for sale is a lot more fun that sitting down with a lender to find out how much you can spend on a home. Unfortunately, the latter is the very first step you should take and, sadly, not doing so is the biggest mortgage mistake homebuyers make.
Electronicstimebusinessnews.com

Common Sense Reasons you Need Home Automation

The need for home automation is about to explode as many homeowners embrace the technology. Some are still investigating the idea and are yet to make the big decision. Technological advancement, especially regarding home functions, is making homeowners’ lives easier. The world is embracing this technology and homeowners, especially home automation system Australia, bringing to another a new definition of how we live.
Real Estatetrendingus.com

11 Different Reasons to Sell Your House

Do you feel like you have lived in that house for too long and you need to move? Before finding a new home, you should consider selling the one you live in because you do not want to have unused assets gathering dust somewhere. It is also a way of getting funds to fund your new house.
Economymentalitch.com

What are the Most Common Dropshipping Mistakes

Effectively improving your dropshipping business is easy through appropriate decisions and practices. Dropshipping may appear easy to you or you may think it doesn’t seem to require much brainstorming. It may look like a world where businesses leap to any occasion that can make transactions easier and faster. Booming with the speed of light in dropshipping is not just imaginary it does exist. However, it takes time to climb the top and get it right. During your journey, you are bound to make mistakes along the way if you have no proper direction. In this article, you will see a diversity of mistakes that not only beginner dropshippers do but also expected from experienced businessmen.
Travelcommonsensemedia.org

The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals

The parents' guide to what's in this TV show. From eco-friendly tree houses in Bali, to a natural cave lodge in the Ozarks, the pleasurable series showcases some of the many, and varied, properties that people can rent for their post-COVID travels. Some of the episodes are country-specific; others are designed to highlight the more popular trends in short-term rentals. They all highlight what makes each rental, based on the desired experience, a great alternative to a hostel or hotel.
TravelWTAX

3 in 4 are planning to take the vacation of a lifetime

Given all the stress of the pandemic, it’s no surprise 64% of Americans agreed they’re in desperate need of a vacation once they feel comfortable traveling again, especially since 26% haven’t taken a vacation in more than 13 months. In fact, 3 in 4 plan on taking the trip of a lifetime the second they can safely travel again. Respondents were also asked which countries are on their travel wish list, and Italy was crowned as the top destination. Rounding out the top five was the U.K., Australia, France and Canada. Still, 57% of those surveyed said they’d be more comfortable with traveling within the U.S. for their first post-pandemic vacation. The top U.S. cities Americans plan to visit include Honolulu, New York City and Las Vegas. The survey also found over half (55%) said they plan to spend more money than they normally would on their next trip, since they haven’t traveled in a while – an average of $2,173.11.
Lifestylesmartertravel.com

What to Do When the Host Cancels Your Vacation Rental

When booking a vacation rental, it always feels like you are signing away your life when you accept the Terms and Conditions. Usually, you glance at the cancellation policy just in case you have to make a change. What you probably don’t think about is what happens if the host cancels. What are your rights then? Unfortunately, apart from a refund, there isn’t much else you will get, and sadly, I learned that the hard way.
TravelMotley Fool

Why You Should Plan Your 2022 Vacation Now

If you want to take a trip in 2022, now is the time to plan. Now that COVID-19 vaccines are easier to come by, more people are getting vaccinated and making travel plans. According to the CDC, just over 35% of Americans are fully vaccinated. As time goes on, that number should continue to rise. People are eager to get away after spending much of the last year at home. Even if you don't plan to travel this year, now is the perfect time to plan your 2022 vacation. Here's why: