Vacation Is Over: The Most Common Reasons to Sell a Timeshare

Given all the stress of the pandemic, it’s no surprise 64% of Americans agreed they’re in desperate need of a vacation once they feel comfortable traveling again, especially since 26% haven’t taken a vacation in more than 13 months. In fact, 3 in 4 plan on taking the trip of a lifetime the second they can safely travel again. Respondents were also asked which countries are on their travel wish list, and Italy was crowned as the top destination. Rounding out the top five was the U.K., Australia, France and Canada. Still, 57% of those surveyed said they’d be more comfortable with traveling within the U.S. for their first post-pandemic vacation. The top U.S. cities Americans plan to visit include Honolulu, New York City and Las Vegas. The survey also found over half (55%) said they plan to spend more money than they normally would on their next trip, since they haven’t traveled in a while – an average of $2,173.11.