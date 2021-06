When traveling abroad we have two options to use our mobile phone, either to make calls or to surf the Internet. The first of the alternatives is through roaming rates, a free concept in the countries of the European Union for a few years. Here we will have to be careful with the limits that the unlimited rates hide. The second alternative is to buy a SIM for travel or a card in the destination country. If we choose the first option, especially when traveling in Europe, we must know what it will be average browsing speed that we will have in each of the countries.