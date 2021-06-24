Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Last laugh

By Editorials
Times-Argus
 5 days ago

This is in response to "The new boogeyman." You seem to take a lighthearted stance on Critical Race Theory (CRT). I will keep this short and to the point. With the MSM (including the Rutland Herald) only reporting on the left side, you only get the agenda the left and RINOs want the American people to believe. Look at Candace Owens on CRT being added to school curriculum's dated April 21.

www.timesargus.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Candace Owens
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Msm#American#Crt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
Related
CelebrationsClarke County Democrat

Laugh for Father’s Day…

Sunday is Father’s Day. Here are a few good ones about dads to give you a chuckle:. When Sammy turned 16, he finally got a driver’s license. The family decided to celebrate with an outing with Sammy as chauffeur. Dad climbed into the back seat, right behind his son. Sammy...
Guilderland, NYaltamontenterprise.com

Eat, laugh, and learn about dolls

The New York Capital District Christian Women’s Connection is sponsoring a “Dolls Over The Years” luncheon on Wednesday, July 14, at the Guilderland Elks Lodge at 3867 Route 146 (Carman Road) beginning at 11:30 a.m. and ending at approximately 1:30 p.m. Recommendations from the state and from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be followed.
Fairfield, CADaily Republic

The Last Laugh: I have had to get used to these disappointments

Westley: “Get used to disappointment.” — from the movie “The Princess Bride”. That advice from Westley, aka The Dread Pirate Roberts, has served me well. In fact, I had adopted that policy way before I even saw the movie for the first time. For example, I was disappointed when I...
Cancersurvivingbreastcancer.org

I Laugh More, Pray More, and Forgive More

At 45, I was misdiagnosed. A mammogram screening missed the lump. and that it would go away. After two years with the lump growing, I took charge and went to a different doctor. They did a biopsy and the results came back... I was diagnosed with breast cancer: invasive ductal...
Derby, KSderbyinformer.com

Reading series brings Laughing Matters to Derby

As part of the Spin a “Tail” performances through the Derby Public Library’s summer reading program, Jay and Leslie’s Laughing Matters will perform at Madison Avenue Central Park’s outdoor amphitheater at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on June 22. Jay and Leslie’s current show is titled “Nifty Tricks and Hare-Brained...
Entertainmentcannabisnewsworld.com

The 8 best strains for laughing, according to comedians

Ever wonder why you get the giggle fits over something as simple as a cat in a YouTube video when you’re high? Well, there’s actually a science behind this phenomenon. Luckily for comedians, cannabis also lowers the inhibition of the laugh reflex, so when an audience smokes before a show, they tend to embrace almost any kind of humor. Though many comedians agree that crowds consuming cannabis can cause them to switch up their delivery to match the stoney atmosphere. “You can’t be as subtle in your delivery in a room where the audience is smoking weed,” explained comedian Niles Abston. “You have to be a little more matter of fact and sometimes act out your dialogue for the set to be successful.” Outside of audience consumption, comedians themselves often utilize cannabis to write, punch up, or even perform their jokes in front of crowds. Their preferences vary across the indica, sativa, and hybrid domains depending on their end goal and the type of crowd they are performing to. While your results will likely vary, here are eight favorites from some of the most talented performers in the cannabis comedy community. Wedding Cake Kicking off the list is Wedding Cake, which is a personal favorite of comedian and writer Ashley Ray. This indica-dominant strain is made from a cross of Cherry Pie and GSC and consumers report relaxing and euphoric effects. “Almost everyone makes their own version of Wedding Cake and I’ve truly never had a bad one,” said Ray. “It gives me a really wonderful body high where I can think about or watch comedy and be completely entertained.” The strain is sometimes referred to as Pink Cookies and is said to produce a rich and tangy flavor with earthy pepper tones. Find Wedding Cake strains GG4 This indica-dominant…
Books & LiteratureBoston Globe

For Adam Gustavson, bedtime stories mean belly laughs

Adam Gustavson began working as a book illustrator in 1997, but his new children’s book, “The Froggies Do Not Want to Sleep,” is his debut as writer and illustrator. It allowed him to do what he loves most: make children laugh. The book was inspired by an overheard conversation in...
Family Relationshipswmleader.com

‘I just forgot how to laugh’

The Sethis are a Post Office family. Anjana and Baljit Sethi used to run two branches near Romford in Essex where they raised their three children. It was all Anjana had known, she grew up in Post Office as her dad was a sub-postmaster too. But 20 years ago they...
Religionstar883.com

“Laugh and Grow Bible for Kids” with Jessica Wolstenholm

Editorial Director of “Laugh and Grow Bible for Kids”, Jessica Wolstenhom, talks about this Bible and how it is laid out for kids to understand. For more information: https://laughandgrowbible.com/. For other interviews covering several different topics heard on Conversations with Melissa Montana, please click here.
Public Healthnetwerk24.com

Langeberg laughs at Covid masks

On 28 May I visited the Langeberg municipal offices in connection with the financial budget 2020-’21. I helped myself with the sanitiser, and noticed no one ordered me to sign a Covid-19 register or took my temperature as should be standard procedure. I asked the receptionist to get me a...
Entertainmentcochranshow.com

Laughing with… and at… Rocky LaPorte and John Heffron

Support the Ronald McDonald House however you can!. Learn more about Rocky here. Learn more about John here. Subscribe to Live From My Office on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. Follow Steve on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn. Win an ABT gift card by emailing me...
Entertainmentwetaskiwintimes.com

Looking for laughs in Wetaskiwin

A Wetaskiwin man is hoping to bring some laughs to Wetaskiwin. During the June 14 regular City Council meeting, Justin Littlechild proposed they work together to bring the Fire pit Comedy Tour to Wetaskiwin. “During the pandemic, the entertainment industry was hit really, really hard,” he said. “For a lot...
Orlando, FLPosted by
Orlando Sentinel

Lots of laughs in store with Brian Regan, Jo Koy and Michael Colyar in Orlando

Need a good laugh? Well, a few comedians are performing this week and weekend in Orlando. After postponing his March 13, 2020, performance amid the coronavirus pandemic, Brian Regan will bring his family-friendly humor to the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts on June 25. Jo Koy also had to reschedule his Dr. Phillips Center performance last year, though his was originally scheduled ...
SocietyBBC

Plus-size window mannequin 'fat-shamed and laughed at'

A plus-size mannequin in a bridal shop window is being fat-shamed and laughed at by passers-by, the owner has said. Debbie Shelley, who owns Somerset Bridal, said she was "astounded" when people started jeering, pointing and shouting abuse at the size 32 dummy. She said: "We can hear what they're...
TV Showscinemaexpress.com

Devadarshini: It’s easier to make viewers cry than make them laugh

It’s natural for actors to utilise interviews as opportunities in which to speak about themselves and their work. Devadarshini, however, surprises by opening with a compliment for the Cinema Express team: “I've heard great things about how your team covers the entertainment beat.” This empathy for others—for the stranger asking her questions—is evident through the conversation. She even makes a joke when she asks if I’m married and as I respond in the negative, she says, “So, you are not a family man.” This sense of humour was evident across her work on television and cinema over the years, but her acclaimed role in The Family Man is quite in contrast.