Senior Services re-opens on July 1

Davie County Senior Services will re-open July 1. After more than 15 months of altered activities, things will finally start to feel normal again. To kick off the re-opening, those 55 and older are invited to a coffee and donut celebration July 1 at 9:00am. To reserve a spot, call Senior Services. Many favorite activities will return in July, with the schedule a little lighter than in the past. Staff will continue to build the schedule back up as it is shown that everything can be done safely. However there are many seminars, classes, activities, and parties to keep everyone busy. To see the latest newsletter with all the activities scheduled through September, visit Senior Services’ website www.daviecountync. gov/seniorservices, or call 336-753-6230 to be added to the mailing list. Hours for the main campus at the Bobby H. Knight building on Meroney Street, will be Monday – Friday, 8:00am – 4:30pm. In addition to opening the main campus, Senior Services has announced the opening of its new Health & Fitness Center. This will be located at the Brock Gym at 644 North Main Street, Mocksville. All exercise classes and the fitness center will move to that location.