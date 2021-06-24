Severe Weather Statement issued for Holt, Wheeler by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 23:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Holt; Wheeler A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN HOLT AND NORTHEASTERN WHEELER COUNTIES At 1110 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Page, or 8 miles southeast of O`neill, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include O`neill, O`Neill, Ewing, Chambers, Page, Inman, Emmet, Knievels Corner, Cumminsville, Four Corners and Goose Lake State Wildlife Management Area. This includes the following highways Highway 20 between mile markers 291 and 328. Highway 281 between mile markers 144 and 196. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...70MPH