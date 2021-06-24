Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Vaccination Check-In

Posted by 
1808Delaware
1808Delaware
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It has been three weeks since was have reviewed current COVID-19 vaccination numbers as released by the Ohio Department of Health. We have been regularly updating our readers over the last few months with the latest statistics related to how many Delaware Countians are being vaccinated, and how those figures compare to contiguous counties.

1808delaware.com
1808Delaware

1808Delaware

472
Followers
911
Post
70K+
Views
ABOUT

1808Delaware shares the stories and news of Delaware County, Ohio.

 http://1808delaware.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Delaware State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Health And Safety#Countians#Ohioans#The Department Of Health#Franklin 50 77
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Department of Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public Health919thebend.ca

Almost 15,000 NBers Vaccinated On Saturday

New Brunswickers showed up in droves to get a COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday. There were 14,938 doses administered across the province, the most ever recorded on a Saturday. As of Sunday morning, 29.3% of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated, while 77.4% have received a first dose. Another strong day...
Public HealthPosted by
WausauPilot

Fact check: The WHO didn’t reverse position on kids and Covid vaccines

“The WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION recently reversed its stance on children getting the Covid vaccine.”. A social media post circulating on Facebook and Instagram claims that the World Health Organization recently flipped its policy recommendation about children receiving a covid-19 vaccine. “The WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION recently reversed its stance on children...
Public HealthPosted by
1808Delaware

Agencies Partner To Provide Vaccine To The Housebound

The Delaware Public Health District (DPHD), the Delaware County and Delaware City EMS, and aging services provider SourcePoint have joined forces to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to homebound residents and their families throughout the Delaware County area. This partnership has allowed more than 40 residents, who are unable to leave their...
Public Healththeorcasonian.com

Health Department: More COVID-19 vaccination needed to keep virus in check

OLYMPIA – The latest COVID-19 modeling and surveillance situation report from the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) continues to show promising signs in decreased disease activity. The report also highlights the need for additional vaccination and continued preventive efforts (like wearing masks if unvaccinated) as the state moves toward reopening and beyond.
Nevada StateFox5 KVVU

What is Nevada WebIZ? How to check your vaccine records

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Vax Nevada Days program is helping Nevadans become familiar with a lesser-known website that has all their vaccination records, including the COVID-19 vaccine: the Nevada WebIZ system. According to the rules of the $5 million giveaway, Nevada residents must have received at least one COVID-19...
Worldtasmaniantimes.com

Pharmacies to Join COVID Vaccination

Media release – Tasmanian Branch of the Pharmacy Guild of Australia, 28 June 2021. TASMANIAN COMMUNITY PHARMACIES TO JOIN THE COVID-19 VACCINE ROLL-OUT The Tasmanian Branch of the Pharmacy Guild of Australia has welcomed the announcement that Tasmania will, over the next few weeks, commence the process to include community pharmacies in the COVID-19 vaccination rollout.
Public Health560cfos.ca

Expanded Vaccine Clinics Include Walk-in Mass Clinics In Grey Bruce

In response to increased supplies of COVID-19 vaccine, the Grey Bruce Health Unit is expanding existing clinics and adding new clinics. Notably, there are two walk-in clinics, with no appointment required; Tuesday June 29, at the Julie McArthur Recreation Centre in Owen Sound from 4:30 to 6:30 pm; and again Wednesday, June 30, at the P&H Centre in Hanover from 4:30 to 6:30 pm. These clinics are for those 18 years an older and will offer Moderna vaccine, both first and second dose.
Atlanta, GAsdaho.org

Statement Released by Nation’s Public Health Leaders on Covid-19 Vaccine

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) within the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) held their tri-annual meeting on June 23-25 to review scientific data and vote on vaccine recommendations. The meeting, held at the CDC in Atlanta, Georgia, spent the first day on the Coronavirus Vaccines, including presentations regarding; an update on COVID-19 vaccine safety including myocarditis after mRNA vaccines, benefits and risks of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines in adolescents, and an overview of data to inform recommendations for additional doses of COVID-19 vaccines. The meeting included discussion and public comment.
Greene County, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

COVID-19 Vaccine Rates Leveled Off in Greene County

Greene County has started slowing down on the numbers of people getting vaccinated against COVID-19. Public Health Director Becky Wolf says as of Friday, about 45-percent of the population are fully vaccinated. Of that 45-percent, about 84-percent of those 65 and older are fully vaccinated, whereas only 15-percent of those 12-18-years-old are vaccinated. Wolf points out they are also trying to reach those who don’t have equal access to healthcare.
Pharmaceuticalsprincipia-scientific.com

Most Who Took COVID Vaccines will be dead by 2025

Most of the people who took a COVID “vaccine” will be dead by the year 2025. The proof is now available for all to see. Thanks to the people who participated in this first ever human experiment with a mRNA gene-therapy, fooled into thinking it was a “vaccine” for a phony “pandemic” allegedly caused by the never-isolated “COVID-19,” we now know the following based on fact-based, post-vaccine research:
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
Pharmaceuticalsmichaelsavage.com

MASSIVE! Top Doctor Warns about COVID Vaccine (DISTURBING)

Dr. Peter McCullough – Texas A&M College of Medicine:. In this disturbing video, a top cardiologist breaks down the dangers of the vaccine and shares his convictions on why there is such an emphasis on vaccines, over treatment. If you watch nothing else this week, watch this!. Main points:. This...
Jefferson City, MOKTTS

Pandemic SNAP Benefits Ending Later This Year

Later this year the department of Social Services will begin to transition back to the regular SNAP-Food Stamp program operation. Those regular snap benefits will resume October 1st. Since March of last year, people in Missouri had been receiving Pandemic SNAP benefits that maxed out the benefit amount based on...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

These 5 States in Danger From New COVID Variant

Experts agree: The worst of the COVID-19 pandemic seems behind us. Nationwide, the seven-day average of new coronavirus cases has fallen from a high of over 259,000 on Jan. 8 to just over 14,000 on June 12. But there's still some serious cause for concern: The Delta variant of the coronavirus (formerly known as the Indian variant) is up to 70 percent more contagious than the first versions of the virus. And although all of the two-dose COVID vaccines have been found to be effective against it, Delta reduces the protection after one dose by almost 20%. That means people who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated are at increased risk of catching the variant—should it become as widespread in the U.S. as it is now in Europe—and potentially being hospitalized or dying from it.
Women's Healththebl.tv

CDC: 6,113 DEAD following COVID-19 injections including 576 abortions

The CDC now reports that 6,113 people have died due to COVID-19 injections, including 576 abortions with their newest release of data today in the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), a U.S. Government-funded database that tracks vaccine-related injuries and fatalities, reported the Health Impact News. According to the CDC’s...
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Has a New Warning For You

Even though nearly 178 million people in the U.S. have already gotten at least one shot of a COVID vaccine, the vaccine rollout in the U.S. has had some bumps along the way. One of the three vaccines available, Johnson & Johnson, was put on a temporary hold after health experts began to see cases of blood clots after vaccination. Once the vaccine was taken off its pause, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had to add a warning about the potential for blood clots following Johnson & Johnson vaccination. Now, the other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S. are getting similar treatment. If you've gotten the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the FDA has a warning about a potential delayed side effect.
PharmaceuticalsConscious Life News

Researcher: ‘We Made a Big Mistake’ on COVID-19 Vaccine

Canadian immunologist and vaccine researcher Byram Bridle, Ph.D., has gained access to Pfizer’s biodistribution study from the Japanese regulatory agency. The research, previously unseen, demonstrates a huge problem with all COVID-19 vaccines. The assumption that vaccine developers have been working with is that the mRNA in the vaccines would primarily...