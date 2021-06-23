Lookouts 17U win first-annual Chad Lambert Memorial Tournament

The Logansport Lookouts 17U baseball team won the first-annual Chad Lambert Memorial Tournament this past weekend at Jim Turner Field. Photo provided

Some championships just mean more.

The Logansport Lookouts 17U baseball team won the first-annual Chad “Moose” Lambert Memorial Tournament this past weekend at Jim Turner Field in Logansport.

It’s a group that has several players that were coached by Lambert when they were growing up in the youth leagues. Lambert tragically died in March of 2019 at the age of 31.

“That was one of Chad’s groups. They were coached by Chad for a few years. Yeah, it meant that much more,” Lookouts coach Bryan Gleitz said.

The Lookouts opened with a 12-7 win over the Kokomo Hitmen. Isaac Russell had three hits and three runs scored. Gavin Smith had two doubles and an RBI. Izak Mock had a triple, single and RBI. Cal Parmeter had two hits and two runs scored. Kaine Fowler, Jeremiah Miller and Dylan Pearson each had a single and two RBIs. Brennan Goforth and Pearson combined for the win on the mound.

The Lookouts then took their only loss of the tournament, 9-0, against Lafayette On Deck. Jon Maloy had a double and John Scott had a single for the Lookouts.

The Lookouts bounced back with a 7-1 win over the Hitmen. Parmeter had a complete-game win, allowing one run on five hits with nine strikeouts. Parmeter had a double, single and RBI. Miller had a double. Russell and Smith each added a single.

The Lookouts defeated Finch Creek Freedom 17-5. Parmeter had three hits and two RBIs. Fowler had a double, single and four RBIs. Scott had a triple, double and RBI. Miller had a double. Russell, Pearson, Maloy and Goforth each added a hit. Goforth got the win, allowing five hits with four strikeouts.

The Lookouts then defeated Lafayette On Deck 6-5 in the championship game. They scored the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh and made three web gems in the bottom of the inning to hold on. Goforth made a great catch in right center, Russell made a great play at third to take away a hit and the game ended when shortstop Smith made a great play on a ball hit up the middle and Parmeter got the out with a stretch at first base.

Smith pitched the first five innings and allowed five runs on nine hits with seven strikeouts. Mock pitched two perfect innings of relief to get the win. Mock had two doubles, a single and three RBIs at the plate. Pearson had a triple and single. Scott had two hits. Goforth had a double and RBI. Smith, Miller and Fowler had a single.

“Pitching was good, hitting was good,” Gleitz said. “I think the kids know the main thing we need to improve on is defense and limiting walks on the mound. But for the most part the only team we lost to was Lafayette and they’re pretty good. They’ve got McCutcheon kids, Harrison kids, West Lafayette kids, Central Catholic kids and we’ve just got our little homegrown team. We’ve got a Pioneer kid [Gavin Clem] and a Lewis Cass kid [Fowler] that come in and help out but for the most part we’re just a Logansport born team here.”

It was the Lookouts’ third tournament of the season. They play at one this weekend that will be held at Anderson and Ball State. They have one at Noblesville the weekend after. Then after that, they will be hosting the 18U Senior Babe Ruth Tournament, minus 15-year-olds Russell, Mock, Pearson, Cooper Smith and Jake Fincher, who will join the Logan 15s. The Lookouts 18U will add players from Pioneer, Gleitz said.

Lookouts coach Dan Frye said winning the Lambert Tournament was big for his squad.

“We were excited about that. I knew Chad a little bit from the ballpark. He’s obviously younger than me. But he’s coached basketball and baseball, and God he just loved to be there. He was around a lot of these young kids that are still playing high school sports. I knew him and he was around my boys when my boys were young. He’s missed and obviously I want to win every tournament, but we really wanted to win the Chad Lambert Memorial Tournament, especially the first year. And to have Mr. and Mrs. Lambert there and present the team with the bat which is what we were given for being the champions and the Lamberts bought shirts for the winning team, and for them to present that to the Logansport kids and the Cass County kids, I think that made it even that much more special. We signed the bat as a team and we presented the bat back to the Lamberts, and their wishes are that the bat remain in the press box and they can see it when they want to.”

Lambert had a great disposition for a coach and was a natural motivator. He was able to make a big impact in a short amount of time.

Gavin Smith said he played on teams with Lambert as a coach for three or four years.

“Just the excitement that he brought every day. He was always excited to be there,” he said. “I remember stories not even from just baseball but basketball him being so intense with the kids running up and down the baseline, stuff like that. Baseball early morning games he was always showing up fired up trying to get us going. You could always count on him being there and kind of getting us ready.

“To get a chance to play and actually win the first tournament, that was a pretty special moment to be there with his parents at the end celebrating.”