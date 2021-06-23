Cancel
USNC fuel to be qualified in Dutch reactor

world-nuclear-news.org
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNuclear Research & Consultancy Group (NRG) of the Netherlands will conduct a programme of irradiation tests on Ultra Safe Nuclear Corporation's (USNC's) proprietary Fully Ceramic Microencapsulated (FCM) fuel at the High Flux Reactor (HFR) in Petten. The aim of the tests is to demonstrate the safety of the fuel for the 20-year lifespan of the USNC's Micro Modular Reactor.

world-nuclear-news.org
