Arlington, TX

Arlington Police Investigate Shooting Outside Hurricane Harbor

By News Staff
Focus Daily News
Focus Daily News
 5 days ago
Arlington Homicide Investigation: 16 Year Old Male Shot Outside Hurricane Harbor. The Arlington Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred outside Hurricane Harbor, which is located in the 1800 block of E. Lamar Blvd. At approximately 7:03 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, an off-duty Arlington Police Officer working a part-time security job at the park heard the sound of car horns coming from the parking lot and walked out of the front gate to investigate. At that time, he saw a group of six to eight individuals, which appeared to be involved in a physical fight. As he began to move towards the group to break the fight up, he heard the sound of a gunshot and then saw a 16-year-old male teen lying on the ground.

