Hammondsville, OH

Edison Local Schools adds personnel at special session

 5 days ago

HAMMONDSVILLE — Edison Local Schools added two new personnel members during a brief special session on Monday. School board members held an online session through Google Meet and named Tom McConnell as the new district director of transportation and buildings and grounds and Karen Crawford as guidance counselor at Edison High School. Superintendent Bill Beattie said both individuals had a wealth of experience to bring to the district.

