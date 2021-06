The advent of Kelman phacoemulsification transformed cataract surgery by decreasing the incision size, increasing safety and improving efficiency. For more than 99% of the cataract surgeries that we perform, modern-day phacoemulsification is our preferred technique, but it requires expensive equipment and the per case cost is high. Surgeons in other countries have evolved manual extracapsular cataract surgery into an efficient and safe procedure, well suited for dense brunescent cataracts. This technique, termed manual small-incision cataract surgery (MSICS), is easy to learn for an experienced phaco surgeon and can be summarized in four pearls that I have gleaned from colleagues in India.