Our Pick: The Top 10 Eye Shadow Palettes Of All Time

Brows and the best eyebrow shaper tools are ever-changing, ever-evolving. Scrolling through internet diagrams of arches through the decades, I'm struck by one describing a' 60s-ish "super high" curve as The Twiggy, a "big and heavy" '80s shape as The Cindy Crawford, and the '90s "sweet and low" is, of course, The Kate Moss. This pencil-thin line that defined an era was originally created by the late makeup artist Kevyn Aucoin, who famously "pinned me down, and [plucked] out all my eyebrows," Moss laughs in the documentary Larger Than Life: The Kevyn Aucoin Story. Today, such an act may not be recounted with such levity.