House Hunting

Listed at $14.25 million, this modernist mansion on Marco Island’s Hideaway Beach is the highest priced residential listing on Marco Island since 2005. The three-story residence has 9,500 square feet and occupies a nearly 1-acre double lot with 180 feet of frontage on the Gulf of Mexico. The artfully designed interior includes five bedrooms, five full baths and three half-baths, as well as a top-floor office and gallery. Five terraces overlook the estate, and the grounds are complete with a saltwater pool; a party room with a kitchen, bar and bath; and a poolside gathering room with a fireplace — all just steps away from the sugar-sand beach.