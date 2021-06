In the ninth episode of ABC’s ‘Emergency Call,’ Luke Wilson took us through another series of bone-chilling incidents that the 911 responded to. They rushed to save a man who is stunned after his son declared he wants to kill someone. The next case took place in the wilderness, where two campers were threatened by the presence of a bear nearby. If you’re looking for a quick recap on the previous episode, you can check out the section at the bottom. Before the next episode lands on the network, we’d like to take you through the details for ‘Emergency Call’ episode 10!