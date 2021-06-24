Cancel
Philadelphia, PA

Franklin Field goes Hollywood: Remembering the time 'Invincible' shot at Penn's stadium

By Matthew Frank
thedp.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Philadelphia Eagles may have stopped playing at Penn’s own Franklin Field in 1970, but in the mid-2000s, the team sort of returned to its old stomping grounds. In August of 2006, the Disney film "Invincible" was released in theaters. The movie told the true story of part-time bartender Vince Papale, played by Mark Wahlberg, who tried out for the Eagles at the age of 30 and, against all odds, made the team.

www.thedp.com
