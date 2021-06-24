What to do with investment related class action notices you receive

Http://www.zamansky.com/practices/financial-fraud-finra-violations/how-to-tell-if-youre-a-victim-of-securities-fraud/. Many individual investors have suffered substantial losses due to fraudulent activity during the COVID-19 pandemic. While the pandemic hit the stock market hard, market forces are not solely to blame for the losses investors have experienced over the past 18 months. Fraudulent activities have plagued the market as well, and investors have lost money due to both investment scams and improper conduct on the part of their brokers and advisors. Zamansky LLC is an investment fraud law firm that represents individual investors nationwide. “We have had numerous investors come to us over the past 18 months in need of legal representation,” says investment fraud attorney Jake Zamansky. “These investors have suffered losses ranging from tens of thousands to millions of dollars, and they have lost money investing in a broad range of securities and investment products.” According to Mr. Zamansky, the firm has helped numerous defrauded investors recover their losses during the COVID-19 pandemic. “While the courts closed to in-person hearings, we were able to continue fighting for our clients throughout the pandemic. In addition to securities litigation, our securities fraud lawyers also represent clients in FINRA arbitration, and FINRA has continued to hear cases on Zoom throughout the pandemic as well.” As an investment fraud law firm, Zamansky LLC represents individuals who have suffered fraudulent losses with all types of investments. This includes individuals who have lost money to unsuitable investment recommendations, investment advisor and broker fraud, ERISA violations, and all other types of fraudulent practices. According to Mr. Zamansky, each investment fraud attorney at the firm has substantial experience helping investors recover their losses, and the firm’s lawyers handle matters in FINRA arbitration and class action securities litigation nationwide. Among many other types of cases, the firm is currently representing numerous investors who lost money with the UBS yield enhancement strategy (YES). The YES strategy UBS pushed on its high-net-worth investors was supposed to be a relatively low-risk investment, but this turned out not to be the case. “The UBS YES strategy was predicated on market stability,” says Mr. Zamansky. “When the market became volatile at the end of 2018, and when this volatility peaked once again during the COVID-19 pandemic, YES strategy investors found themselves facing substantial losses with little hope of recovery through market forces.” The firm’s investigation has revealed that many UBS brokers misled clients into purchasing the risky YES strategy, says Mr. Zamansky. He also notes that the YES strategy was an unsuitable investment for those who did not have a clear understanding of the risks involved. Unfortunately, he says, investors often suffer fraudulent losses as a result of receiving bad advice from brokers and advisors who have their own best interests in mind. Mr. Zamansky warns that the risk of investment fraud is at an all-time high. “Fraud artists are becoming increasingly sophisticated, and we are finding that investment advisors and brokers are becoming increasingly willing to put their own interests before those of their clients.” He continues, “Whether investors are conducting retail trades on phone apps or investing through firms like UBS, they need to do their due diligence, and they need to be aware of the signs of investment fraud.” These signs include unsolicited investment opportunities, inability to obtain information, unexplained losses and aggressive sales practices—among many others. But, Mr. Zamansky notes, even investors who take steps to protect themselves are not immune. “Even diligent investors can find themselves facing fraudulent losses. When this happens,” he says, “their first call needs to be to an experienced investment fraud attorney.”