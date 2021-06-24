TOP TEN REAL ESTATE DEALS

When a song is released for the public’s consideration, the performers, producers and the record company that participated in it hope that it will become a success, investing good money in said piece. Sometimes it manages to be disseminated, in others it passes without pain or glory, and in the rest -the least- it reaches the peak of popularity, at the top of the rankings, becoming an anthem, which with a little musical content and also a lot of Luckily, it remains valid through the years and decades. Such is the case of a song released in 1969, which has broken all records, and which today with 52 years under its belt, endures through time: “Raindrops keep fallin ‘on my head” – “Raindrops fall on me head “, written by Burt Bacharach and Hal David, for the film” Butch Cassidy “, western starring Paul Newman, Robert Redford, and Katharine Ross. The song was first tested by seven singers to record it, and precisely the voice of the seventh was the one that really convinced Bacharach the most, remaining for the film and the album, his name was BJ Thomas. Thomas recorded the song shortly after he had laryngitis, making his voice a little hoarse in the feature film version. “Raindrops keep fallin ‘on my head” with BJ won the Oscar for best original song, the following year 1970.