Penn psychology prof.’s study on imagined events published in the Journal of Neuroscience

By Olivia Mayfryer
thedp.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaird Term Professor of Psychology Joseph Kable’s research on imagined events was published in the Journal of Neuroscience on June 16. Sangil Lee and Trishala Parthasarathi — who received their Ph.Ds from Penn in 2020 and 2017, respectively — co-authored the research with Kable. The researchers used MRI scans to look at different parts of the brain and measure brain activity while the subjects imagined events.

