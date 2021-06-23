LISTEN: Ari Hoffman Show, June 23 --3pm hour

Issues special report documenting alarming 107% increase in anti-Asian hate crimes in 2020. OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today unveiled new guidance, reports, and resources to help the public and law enforcement better understand and address hate crimes in California. At 1,330 bias events in 2020, overall hate crimes in the state are at their highest reported level in more than a decade. This significant increase in hate crime activity — impacting a wide range of Californians — was particularly pronounced for Asian Americans during periods in which harmful rhetoric from public figures sought to connect the Asian community with COVID-19. Despite these reported increases, the California Department of Justice recognizes that hate crimes in the state are generally underreported and that the data presented may not adequately reflect the actual number of hate crimes that occurred in the state. Recognizing the need for action at every level of government and society, Attorney General Bonta is urging law enforcement and members of the public to take advantage of the wide array of information and resources being provided today so that all Californians can be part of the fight to tackle hate at its roots.