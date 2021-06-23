LISTEN: Ari Hoffman Show, June 23 --3pm hour
3 PM Topics: Man accused of kicking, killing dog in Seattle arrested again; 3 more reports of debris hitting vehicles along I-5 in Seattle; Press Secretary Jen Psaki Claims REPUBLICANS Are The Ones Defunding The Police // U.S. Existing-Home Prices Hit Record High in May; Is the average American being priced out of the housing market by Wall Street investors? // The Swamp - Biden unveils strategy to stop gun crime as summer violence spikes; GOP lawmakers demand that Biden's AG take action to protect journalists from Antifa attacks in wake of brutal assault on Andy Ngo // The Woke Report - Did you know roads are racist?! And it's the end of Western Civilization as Netflix debuts bizarre new dating show 'Sexy Beasts' where singles dress as animals on blind dates.kvi.com