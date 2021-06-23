Cancel
Seattle, WA

LISTEN: Ari Hoffman Show, June 23 --3pm hour

By KVI Staff
kvi.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article3 PM Topics: Man accused of kicking, killing dog in Seattle arrested again; 3 more reports of debris hitting vehicles along I-5 in Seattle; Press Secretary Jen Psaki Claims REPUBLICANS Are The Ones Defunding The Police // U.S. Existing-Home Prices Hit Record High in May; Is the average American being priced out of the housing market by Wall Street investors? // The Swamp - Biden unveils strategy to stop gun crime as summer violence spikes; GOP lawmakers demand that Biden's AG take action to protect journalists from Antifa attacks in wake of brutal assault on Andy Ngo // The Woke Report - Did you know roads are racist?! And it's the end of Western Civilization as Netflix debuts bizarre new dating show 'Sexy Beasts' where singles dress as animals on blind dates.

kvi.com
