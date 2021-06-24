2829 E Waterford Way, Henrico, VA 23233

Well maintained 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath two story with a one car attached garage, two level deck and huge fenced back yard. Features include two new Heat Pumps in 2018, one year old water heater, and replacement windows. Brick fireplace has gas logs fueled by a propane tank. Spacious eat-in kitchen has granite countertops, backsplash and under cabinet lighting. The Great Room and Dining Room have brand new carpet over hardwood floors. Extras are a walk-up attic, deep pantry, plantation shutters in the Great Room and paved driveway. Showings start Friday, June 25.