Snowy Range Summer Theatre back with both virtual and in-person offerings

By Niki Kottmann Wyoming Tribune Eagle
 6 days ago
The title of Snowy Range Summer Theatre’s first production of the year feels quite appropriate for the COVID-19 era.

“All in the Timing” is an award-winning show featuring six unique one-act comedies, covering seemingly normal topics, such as first dates, along with the more "out there," such as monkeys with typewriters. Director Anne Mason said she got onboard as a continuing effort to strengthen the relationship between her company, Relative Theatrics, and the University of Wyoming.

This particular production was of interest to Mason because she’d previously directed another show by the same playwright, David Ives, so she was familiar with the dramatist’s writing style. She’d only seen one of the six one-act plays performed, but she was excited to get a deeper look at the work as a whole.

“I really enjoyed reading the script and digging into all of the witty wordplay and cosmic coincidences," she said. “This is a greater examination of being in the right place at the right time.”

Each of the six individual scenes have their own absurd laws of the universe, Mason found from diving into the text, but she determined that they all focus on moments of connection, love, opportunity and obstacles.

This is Mason’s fifth year of involvement with Snowy Range Summer Theatre, so she’s fairly familiar with the fast pace in which the rehearsals usually go. But as a director who was more used to pandemic-induced Zoom rehearsals and virtual shows over the last year, it was definitely a challenge to get back into the swing of in-person rehearsals.

“We have six days, essentially, to get the play from sitting around a table reading it to on its feet, ready to add all of the technical elements,” she said. “I'm working with five students in the cast, and for a lot of them, this is their first time doing summer theater, and so I think it's both challenging and rewarding to help usher them through that.”

Her goal is to offer these students the highest quality and most professional experience possible, and she looks at summer theater as an opportunity to help supplement their UW education. One thing they can definitely get out of performing in “All in the Timing,” she added, is a lesson in switching between six plays of varying styles of intellectual comedy.

In an attempt to sum them up, Mason described the witticism of these works as a “cerebral, vaudevillian style,” which takes a deep understanding of the text to bring to life. Watching the students lean into this atypical genre has been a delight, she said.

When Mason and Snowy Range Summer Theatre Artistic Director Scott Tedmon-Jones were first discussing the staging for “All in the Timing,” the rules on campus required that the actors be masked and remain 10 feet apart. But now that the light is at the end of the tunnel of this pandemic, she said those restrictions have been lifted.

“Things are looking so much better, and I'm so grateful for that,” she said. “So the actors are able to interact physically with one another and close that distance … we are planning on forgoing the masks for the performance for the actors, but are still hoping that audience members will keep the health and safety of the performers in mind and consider wearing masks if they are not vaccinated or if they are not well.”

In addition to directing “All in the Timing,” Mason is also performing in the summer theater’s production of “The Last Five Years.” This musical, which many people know for its film adaptation starring Anna Kendrick, follows two 20-something New Yorkers who meet, fall in love, get married and get divorced, all in the span of five years.

Mason plays Cathy, who tells the love story backward, while her ex, Jamie, tells it chronologically. Because this is a filmed production that will be available on demand, the production team decided to film in chronological order for everybody and then piece the scenes together in the play’s intended fashion, making it simpler for both actors.

“We rehearsed it all in chronological order,” she said. “And so, each day, while my castmate was going in the order of what the show would be, I was getting to experience this play in a way that I never had before, even though I've been so familiar with it for so long. And there were a lot of really interesting discoveries that came out of actually going in the sort of traditional timeline that a human experiences.”

Filming each scene individually was also an unusual acting experience, because Mason could really hone in on one number at a time – the story is told almost entirely through song – rather than trying to focus on telling the story as a whole.

All the initial music rehearsals for “The Last Five Years” were conducted over Zoom, and then the cast and crew switched to in-person rehearsals for staging and filming. Although she’s no stranger to virtual performances after Relative Theatrics went entirely virtual in 2020, Mason said trying to nail all her notes over a video call was more difficult than she imagined it would be.

But, in her eyes, it was definitely all worth the hard work.

“This is a really exciting place to be as a theater artist coming out of this pandemic,” Mason said. “I think everyone involved in the artistic team is just so excited to be, first of all, creating with one another in real time and space, but also to have the adrenaline that comes with the preparation of knowing that you are creating something that will be shared with an audience. It's a very intoxicating feeling, and it's so ingrained in the nature of theater … that we've all been missing for a year and a half.”

