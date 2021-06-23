Cancel
Seattle, WA

LISTEN: Ari Hoffman Show, June 23 --5pm hour

By KVI Staff
kvi.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article5 PM Topics: Man shot, killed at bus stop in Seattle's Mount Baker neighborhood; FORCING THE CITY'S HAND: If new legislation passes, King County could take control of a Downtown Seattle park overrun by a homeless encampment and plagued by rising crime, right next to the courthouse; Seattle’s next mayor faces a big decision: Picking a new police chief. Here’s what the candidates want // The Miseducation of America - One arrested in Loudoun County school board protest over critical race theory; DeSantis bans critical race theory and mandates curriculum on 'the evils of communism'; Joint Chiefs Chairman says he's offended people are calling the army 'woke' as he passionately defends critical race theory // Man Flying a Hoverboard Stuns Spectators in Times Square - is it the Green Goblin?; Eric Adams likely winner of New York City Democrat mayoral primary as Yang ends campaign // Good News Wrap-Up - Port Angeles amputee to run marathon on crutches to raise awareness for domestic violence survivors.

