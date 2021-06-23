Council passed city-wide fireworks ban: will residents comply?

The city has issued a firework ban which prohibits the use of all personal fireworks across the city until October. (Pixabay) July is a month of jamboree. Bookended by two major holidays—celebrations of nationhood and the pioneer arrival—the feeling of fete lingers on the hot summer air as surely as the scent of coal-fired barbeque wafting down your neighborhood street. And you may notice how the fireworks that begin on Independence Day don’t seem to completely halt—rather, they rocket and rattle sporadically across the month before erupting in earnest again on Pioneer Day. Because how better to express one’s pride and sense of community if not with a month-long caper of pyrotechnic explosion?