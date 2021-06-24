Saioa Hernández, Nina Stemme, Brandon Jovanovich, Ève-Maud Hubeaux, Klaus Florian Vogt, Piero Pretti Lead Deutsche Oper Berlin’s 2021-22 Season

The Festival Verdi has announced its 2021 season and will take place in both Parma and Busetto. Here is a look at the operaic performances planned for this season. The season kicks off with “Un ballo in maschera“ at Teatro Regio di Parma in a new staging by Graham Vick. Roberto Abbado conducts the Filarmonica Arturo Toscanini and the Coro del Teatro Regio di Parma with a cast that includes Piero Pretti, Maria Teresa Leva, Enkhbat Amartuvshin, Anna Maria Chiuri, and Giuliana Gianfaldoni.